Oct. 31, 1946 - Nov. 30, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Jerry Wayne Reedy, 76, passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

Jerry was born October 31, 1946, in Medford OR. He was the son of William Harold and Grace Ruth (Renzema) Reedy. Jerry married the love of his life, Kristine Merriman on August 20, 1966, in Oregon. She survives.

He was blessed with six children: Timothy (Tammie) Reedy of Salem, OR, Marcus (Lisa) Reedy of Lyons, OR, Gina (Bill) Poshard of Larkspur, CO, Seth Reedy of Charleston, Mairi Reedy of Bloomington, and Joel Reedy of Indianapolis; eleven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren with three on the way; two sisters: Karen (Ric) Sherman and Linda (Chris) Laney; and many wonderful brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

He worked as a Business Analyst at State Farm for over 40 years

Jerry loved to spend time with his family. He enjoyed working on home projects, cooking, reading, movies, history, and traveling.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.emilyreedymemorialfund.com, www.stjude.org, www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org.

His visitation will be held 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Monday, December 5, 2022, at Carmody Flynn Funeral Home in Bloomington, IL. A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.