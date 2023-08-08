Aug. 25, 1940 - Aug. 6, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Jerry W. Stump, 82, of Bloomington, passed away on Sunday, August 6, 2023, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria.

His funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Holy Trinity Church, Bloomington. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Interment will immediately follow services at Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Church, 106 W. Chestnut, Bloomington, IL, 61701.

Jerry was born August 25, 1940, in Huntington, IN, son of Fred M. and Olive Schulien Stump. He married Marjorie M. Merckx on June 15, 1963.

Surviving are his wife, Marjorie, Bloomington; two sons: Jonathan "Jon" (Cathryn) Stump, Morton and Jeremy (Dawn) Stump, Alexandria, VA; five grandchildren: Anna, Jack, Henry, Ethan and Abbey Stump. Also surviving are one sister, Sharon Purcaro, FL, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by one daughter, Cynthia Kay Stump; one brother and four sisters.

He received his Bachelor's degree from Xavier University in Cincinnati, OH, and Master's Degree from the University of Cincinnati.

Jerry was proud to be a United States Army Reserves veteran.

He retired on May 30, 2003, after 34 years working for State Farm Insurance Company. He first worked as a field claim representative in Minneapolis, MN, and in 1976, he moved into a Health Claims Supervisor position in Bloomington, IL. Since 1982, he worked as the superintendent of the Legislative/Regulatory Unit in Health Risk Management.

Jerry enjoyed fishing, playing tennis and golfing and participated in numerous charity golf events. He loved spending his free time with his family, including his grandkids' extra-curricular activities. Jerry also enjoyed yearly family vacations boating and fishing in Michigan.