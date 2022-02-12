BLOOMINGTON — Jerry W. Miller, 69, of Bloomington, passed away on February 10, 2022, at his home.

Jerry was born on September 1, 1952, in Bloomington to Charles Wayne (Sr.) and Patricia Blanchard Miller.

Jerry is survived by his two children: Jeff Miller, Swansea, IL, and Melissa Miller Shiloh, IL; his life partner of 38-years Stephanie Sanders, Bloomington; her son, Bryce Sanders, Bloomington; and granddaughter, Rylei Sanders. Also surviving are his grandsons: Elliot and August Mason; along with his brothers and sister: Danny Miller, Sun City Center, Florida, Bobby Miller, Bloomington, Jacki (Kenny) Smith, Bloomington, Charles Wayne (Annette) Miller Jr., Danvers, and Lori Rader of Danvers. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Jerry worked for McLean County Concrete and was a member of the Teamsters Local #26. He also was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, and Masonic Lodge #673. He was an avid bowler and Harley Davidson enthusiast. He enjoyed rides on his bike and spending time with his family. He will be deeply missed by all his family and those who knew and loved him.

