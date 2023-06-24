March 8, 1937 - June 19, 2023

MESA, Arizona — Jerry was born March 8, 1937, in Springfield, IL, to Les and Jean Philpot.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy, who he married November 11, 1983 in Bloomington, IL. He is also survived by three daughters: Elizabeth Wilmeth (Lee), Marcia Philpott, Amy LaMarra Sawyer (Will); and three grandchildren: Grace Wilmeth, Emma Wilmeth and Woods Sawyer. He was very proud of his children and grandchildren and all their accomplishments.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Dick Philpott.

Jerry graduated from Illinois Wesleyan in 1959, where he was a proud member of Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity. Over the years, he kept his fraternity brothers in touch with each other and encouraged the younger brothers to do the same.

He was an active alum receiving IWU's Loyalty Award in 2010, and a citation for Distinguished and Exceptional Service from Phi Gamma Delta National in 2010.

Jerry was a United States Army veteran.

In 1999, Jerry retired from State Farm as Life Company Manager, after 45 years of service.

He was passionate about the game of golf and was happy to find a home on a golf course when he and Kathy moved to Mesa, AZ, in 2009. For twenty years he worked security at the Northern Trust Open, LA Open and Genesis Invitational Tournaments in LA.

In December 2021 he hit his fourth hole-in-one at age 84.

He was a lifelong Chicago Bear's fan, an honorary Texas Longhorn and he passed along his love of all things football to his daughters.

His life was well lived and he will surely be missed by all who knew and loved him.

There will be a Memorial Service on July 1, 2023, at Love of Christ Lutheran Church in Mesa, AZ.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Illinois Wesleyan Titan Athletic Fund,

Navajo Evangelical Lutheran Mission in Rock Point, AZ, or The ARC.org for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

A celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Bloomington, IL.

Mountain View Funeral Home, Mesa, AZ, is in charge of arrangements and cremation rites have been accorded.