LAGO VISTA, Texas — Jerry Lee McAhren, beloved family man and retired insurance executive, passed away at the age of 83, on Thursday, November 11, 2021, surrounded by family, in Lago Vista, TX.

Jerry was born August 11, 1938, in Waldron, IN, to Bernice (Scripture) and Lewis A. McAhren. He was one of eight children, and grew up on the family farm in Gwynneville, IN.

Jerry graduated from Morristown (Indiana) High School, in 1957, and continued his formal education at Indiana University, where he became a dedicated and faithful Hoosier basketball fan. Jerry married Joyce Wright, formerly of Shelbyville, IN, in June 1959. Two years later he completed his degree at IU in 1961. Jerry began his distinguished career at State Farm Insurance Companies in 1961, in Columbia, MO, as a management development trainee in data processing. Jerry rose to the highest ranks in the Data Processing Department, then entered the Assistant Division Manager Program to gain experience and knowledge in the insurance side of business.

Subsequently, Jerry climbed the corporate ladder taking positions in Newark, OH; West Lafayette, IN; Dallas, TX; and twice to Bloomington, IL. In 1980, Jerry was promoted to Deputy Regional Vice President in Austin, TX. In 1985, Jerry returned to Columbia, MO, to serve as Missouri-Kansas Regional Vice President. Jerry moved to Tulsa, OK, in 1989, and served again as State Farm's Regional Vice President, overseeing the newly created Oklahoma-Kansas region. Jerry retired from State Farm in 1998, and he and Joyce, moved for the last time to Lago Vista, TX.

During his 37-year career, with his State Farm family, Jerry met and worked with countless incredible people, endeavored to give back to his community, and was heavily involved with numerous charitable organizations, including: United Way and American Red Cross. Jerry was highly respected in the insurance business, and many of the corporate practices he developed, were adopted at other State Farm regional offices. A born "people-person," and leader, Jerry was engaging, unassuming, and truly enjoyed encouraging and lifting up others through his kindness, humility and making others laugh. He loved to tell the story of when he was recruited out of college by IBM, and at a fancy steak dinner, they asked how he liked his steak cooked. After fumbling around, Jerry replied "fried."

Whether it was on location at a natural disaster site, or in the hallways of the corporate office, Jerry always had a smile and a kind and encouraging word.

Jerry deeply cherished his family. His children and grandchildren were the pride of his life. Jerry took every opportunity to watch and support them in their various interests. Jerry was extremely handy at home and an avid "do-it-yourselfer." He loved home improvement projects and could fix almost anything. Some of Jerry's other favorite lifelong interests were cars, computers/technology, and of course, his beloved Hoosiers basketball.

Jerry is survived by his devoted wife of 62 years, Joyce Wright McAhren, in Lago Vista, TX. Also surviving Jerry are his daughter, Jill McAhren Little and her husband, Jack in Houston, along with their children: Brandon, David, and Elizabeth; and his son, Jeff McAhren and his wife, Leslie in Dallas, along with their children: Matt and Kate.

In addition to his wife, two children and five grandchildren; Jerry is survived by his sister, Marcile McAhren. He is predeceased by his sister, Dorothy Buckler, his five brothers: Max McAhren, Robert McAhren, George McAhren, Darryl McAhren, Marvin McAhren; and his parents, Bernice and Lewis McAhren.

A family memorial service, in Lago Vista, is scheduled for Friday, November 26, 2021, with a celebration of Jerry's life to be held in the Summer of 2022, in Indiana. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions in Jerry's name be directed to Gifts in Tribute via the ALS Association at www.alsa.org or the charity of their choice.