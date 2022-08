NORMAL — Jerry Lee Blumenshine, 84, of Normal, passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at his residence.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bloomington, where visitation will be one hour prior to services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bloomington, or the Tunnel to Towers Foundation at https://t2t.org/.

To view a complete obituary, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.