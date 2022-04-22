Oct. 15, 1950 - April 19, 2022
PLANT CITY, Florida — Jerry L. Maquet, 71, of Plant City, FL, formerly of Pekin, IL, and Fairbury, IL, passed away on April 19, 2022 at 1:15 a.m.
Jerry was born in Pekin, IL, and was preceded in death by his father Gerald Maquet and survived by his mother Loretta Maquet of Plant City, FL. Jerry is also survived by his wife Cynthia "Cindy" Maquet; son, Josh (Kelli) Maquet (Fairbury) and daughter Jaime (Dwight) Maquet-Randolph (Boerne, TX); as well as four grandchildren; Jacob and Korinne Maquet (Fairbury), Taylor Maquet and Teagn Godfrey (Boerne), as well as two step granddaughters (Texas). Jerry was also a loving uncle to nieces, nephews, as well as, many great-nieces and nephews. Also, surviving are brothers: Michael (Bev) Maquet, Bradley Maquet and Tony (Tom) Maquet.
Jerry retired from Caterpillar Inc's Pontiac facility after 30-years of service. He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy and served two tours in Vietnam.
Cremation rites were accorded. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Pekin, IL. Memorials may be made to LifePath Hospice at 3010 W. Azeele St, Tampa, FL 33609.