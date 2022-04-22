Jerry L. Maquet

Jerry was born in Pekin, IL, and was preceded in death by his father Gerald Maquet and survived by his mother Loretta Maquet of Plant City, FL. Jerry is also survived by his wife Cynthia "Cindy" Maquet; son, Josh (Kelli) Maquet (Fairbury) and daughter Jaime (Dwight) Maquet-Randolph (Boerne, TX); as well as four grandchildren; Jacob and Korinne Maquet (Fairbury), Taylor Maquet and Teagn Godfrey (Boerne), as well as two step granddaughters (Texas). Jerry was also a loving uncle to nieces, nephews, as well as, many great-nieces and nephews. Also, surviving are brothers: Michael (Bev) Maquet, Bradley Maquet and Tony (Tom) Maquet.