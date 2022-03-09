EUREKA — Jerry D. Shipley, Jr., 57, of Eureka, IL, passed away at 3:04 p.m. on Monday, March 7, 2022 at Carle Eureka Hospital.

He was born May 1, 1964 in Peoria, IL, the son of Jerry D., Sr., and Illa "Maxine" Anderson Shipley. He married Sonya Craig on October 2, 2004 in Melrose, WI. She survives.

Survivors include his mother; three sons: Chad Shipley of Holdrege, NE, Craig Shipley of Eureka, Dakota Shipley of Eureka; four sisters: Shelia James of Carmi, IL, Roberta Moye of Corpus Christi, TX, Debbie (Chewy) Lizarraga of Williams, AZ; one adopted sister, Colleen Spear of Corpus Christi, TX; Carla (Jerome) Buckner of Jacksonville, FL; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Jerry worked as a chef at Chanticleer in Eureka. He later worked for Brubaker Transfer Inc. in Goodfield and then as a Diesel Technician for Nussbaum Transportation Inc. in Hudson for the last eight years.

Jerry was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Eureka and enjoyed watching his children play sports.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, March 14, 2022, at Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka followed by cremation. Pastor Joe Burns will officiate. Visitation will be held prior to services at the funeral home on Monday from 10:00 - 11:30 a.m.

The family wishes memorial contributions be made to the Jerry Shipley Education Fund for his sons, Craig and Dakota, c/o Goodfield State Bank at any of the Eureka, Goodfield, Metamora or Roanoke branches. Online tributes and condolences may be made to the family at www.argoruestmanharris.com.