Jan. 13, 1943 - Dec. 8, 2022

GRIDLEY — Jerry Christensen, 79, Gridley died on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 11:47 a.m. at his home.

His funeral will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022 at the Gridley Apostolic Christian Church. Church ministers will officiate. Burial will be in the Gridley Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, December 16, 2022 at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, El Paso, and one hour prior to the funeral service at his church.

Memorial gifts may be made to Apostolic Christian Home LifePoints in Morton, IL. Online condolences may be sent to his family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.

Born, January 13, 1943 in Pontiac, IL, son of Thomas, Sr. and Catherine (Bond) Christensen, he married Ada Klopfenstein on July 24, 1965. She survives.

Also surviving are two sons: Drake (Laura Casey) Christensen of Mundelein, IL, and Jason (Janice) Christensen of Downers Grove, IL; and one son-in-law, Jerry Wetzel of Jacksonville, FL. Mr. Christensen had nine grandchildren: Heather (David Attig) Celis; Kelsie (Bryce) Johnstone, Heather (Zachary Wade) Clark, Nathan Wetzel, and Grace, Owen, Zac, Noah, and Miles Christensen; and four great-grandchildren: Jett and Harper Burns, Bellamy Attig, and Sapphire Wade. He is also survived by one nephew, Steven (Robin) Christensen of Bridgeview, IL.