April 26, 1926 - Feb. 14, 2023

EL PASO — Jerome L. "Jerry" Pfister, 96, of El Paso, passed away on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at Luther Oaks in Bloomington.

He always had a smile on his face and never heard a Rock 'n Roll song he didn't like. He even made it to a Beach Boys concert in his 90's!

Jerry was also an avid collector and restorer of cars, trucks, tractors, and motorcycles, which he enjoyed driving just "under" the speed limit. He would easily identify antique cars by make, model, and year after a quick glance. During his life Jerry also earned fixed-wing and helicopter pilots' licenses, and was always offering rides to others just for fun.

He was born April 26, 1926, in El Paso, IL, to Lester and Helen Vogel Pfister. Jerry married Sharon Anne Smith at Holy Trinity Church in Bloomington on Dec. 29, 1962. They lived in El Paso all of their married life and spent winters in Southern Florida beginning in 2009. While being in the warmth of Florida was enjoyable, Jerry was always eager to get back to El Paso.

Surviving family includes his two sons: Lester Jerome "Jay" Pfister, El Paso, and David (Holly) Pfister, El Paso; daughter, Maria Pfister (Alan Gunn), Chicago; his five grandchildren, of whom he was immensely proud: Lianna and Gabriel Pfister, Helen, Adam and Lilly Gunn; one sister, Delores Cassidy, Jasper, IN; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sharon; son, Kevin; brothers: Walter F. and Daniel E.; sisters: Josephine M. Pfister and Rosemary T. Cox; and two infant siblings.

Jerry served his country in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He was a 75-year member of the American Legion. He attended Browns Business College in Peoria and was President of Pfister Hybrid Corn Company, in charge of Seed Corn Production.

He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and a dear friend to many and will be greatly missed.

He was a member of St. Mary's Church in El Paso where Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, February 20, 2023. Fr. Robert Rayson will officiate. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. at the Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso. Burial with Military Honors will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in El Paso.

Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church in El Paso or The Special Olympics of Illinois.

