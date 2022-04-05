April 22, 1944 - April 2, 2022

FAIRBURY — Jerold R. "Jerry" Vaughan, 77, Botkins, OH, died at 10:26 p.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima, OH.

Jerry was born April 22, 1944, in Fairbury, the son of Jerold Henry and Vivian Jeanne (Moore) Vaughan. He married Carol A. Weaver on March 2, 1968. She survives in Botkins, OH.

Other survivors include three children: Eric R. (Carol) Vaughan, Fairbury, Brandon K. (Stacey) Vaughan, Spencerville, OH, Trevor M. (Abby) Vaughan, Morton; eight grandchildren: Morgan, Macy, Kyley, McKenna, Kinsley, Kamden, Kendall and Khloe Vaughan; four siblings: Peggy Olson, Fairbury, Danny (Peggy) Vaughan, Bloomington, Jill (Roger) Braun, Fairbury, David (Alice) Vaughan, Champaign; one brother-in-law, Richard "Mick" Zollers; one sister-in-law, Diane Vaughan.

He is preceded in death by his parents; step-mother, Rita Thornton Vaughan; brother, Jack Vaughan; and sister, Kathy Zollers.

Jerry was a graduate of Fairbury-Cropsey High School. He proudly served his country in the US Marine Corps and was stationed in Okinawa.

Jerry and his family moved to the Botkins, OH, area in 1989 with Honegger's Feed Mill and later retired from Hubbard Feeds Inc. He was a member of the Botkins United Methodist Church, and the American Legion Heiland Post #446, Anna, OH. In his younger years, Jerry enjoyed fishing, hunting, bowling, and camping. He also enjoyed watching his sons and granddaughter, compete in dirt track racing, and attending his grandchildren's activities.

His visitation will be 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, April 8, 2022 at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church, Fairbury with Pastor Paul Wier officiating. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery, Fairbury with full military rites accorded by the Fairbury VFW and American Legion posts. Memorials may be made to the Botkins United Methodist Church.

