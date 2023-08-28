June 21, 1975 - Aug. 4, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Jennifer Lynn Warren, 48, of Bloomington, IL, passed away surrounded by her loving family and friends on Friday, August 4, 2023. She was born in Brooklyn, NY to Yvette and Peter Warren on June 21, 1975.

Jennifer attended grade school in Brooklyn, NY, high school in Melbourne, FL, where she was part of the Theatre Program; and continued her education at Illinois State University, majoring in Sociology.

She worked in customer service and later became a full-time caregiver for her mother. She was a devout Catholic who dedicated herself to community service at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bloomington, IL, and was an active member of the Cursillo Community of Bloomington-Normal, IL.

She was fortunate to have been surrounded by wonderful people. She enjoyed music, painting, gourmet cooking, travel and most of all bringing smiles and laughter to everyone.

Jennifer is survived by her parents, Peter and Yvette Warren; many cousins, aunts and uncles.

Jennifer was a loving person with a heart of gold.

A memorial Mass will be held for Jennifer on August 31, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bloomington, IL. She will be put to rest in a private ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her name to St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bloomington, IL.