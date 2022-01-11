DOWNS — Jennifer Lynn Fleming, 77, of Downs, IL, passed peacefully at 5:58 a.m., Monday, January 3, 2022, in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loved ones.

Jennifer was born December 17, 1944, in Bloomington, IL, a daughter of Alva Kyle and Alpha Merle Phillips. She married Loren Nunamaker and later married James Fleming on May 11, 1968, in Leroy, IL. James proceeded her in death on March 3, 1989.

Surviving is her longtime companion Raymond Killion of Downs, IL.

She is survived by four children: Lana (Gary) Stewart of Downs, IL, Lisa Fleming of Bloomington, IL, Raymond (Denise) Fleming of Alachua, FL, James (Lori) Fleming of Wickenburg, AZ; 13 grandchildren: Todd (Paula) Stewart, Stephanie (Tremaine) Nunamaker, Billie Jo (Davel) Fleming, Michael (Krystal) Fleming, Cody (Bree) Stewart, Samantha Fleming, Steven Fleming, Benjamin Fleming, Anthony Fleming, Terri Gerkin, Tracy (Todd) Vogel, Tanya Bell, Alexandria (Dalton) Fleming; 17 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; one brother Kenneth Phillips; one sister Debra Bays; also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

She was proceeded in death by her parents; one son, Lyle Nunamaker; one grandson, Steven Nunamaker; one sister, Sandra Kay Hadfield; and her beloved dog Zoey.

Our Momma was the most exceptionally kind, loving, devoted, generous, understanding women. We were so blessed and proud to call her our Momma. Our Momma found the good in everyone, she loved unconditionally and without judgement. The love and dedication she had for her children and her family was immeasurable. She instilled many values that we will depend on for the rest of our lives. She taught us to love deeply, expect nothing, be compassionate and value your self worth. She shared her rules of life with the children of the family in a laughing manner. However, she meant every word. Her wisdom was raw but truthful.

Our Momma was an amazing, one of kind, spitfire who was loved by all. Some have described her as a "LEGEND!" She was the center of our family. She was the one who knew what to do, even if we needed to hide a body (LOL). The FBI had nothing on her!

One of our Momma's famous quote was "I can do anything a man can do, except one thing, only because I don't have the tool to do it with."

Our beautiful beloved Momma left this world as she lived it, with such dignity and grace. Although, we will have to learn to live with her physical absence, we will never accept that she is gone. She will continue to live in our hearts forever.

Cremation rites were accorded. Beck Memorial Home are in charge of arrangements. The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date.