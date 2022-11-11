Aug. 18, 1950 - Nov. 8, 2022

EUREKA — Jennifer K. Mead, 72, of Eureka, IL, passed away at 2:04 a.m. on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

She was born on August 18, 1950, in Bucyrus, OH, a daughter of Oscar and Juanita Jackson McCallister. She married Stephen Mead and he passed away on March 13, 2007.

Survivors include one son, Patrick (Cindy) Mead of Eureka; three grandchildren: Jordan Mead, Jayden Mead, Cameron Mead; two sisters: Sue Campbell of Lawton, OK, Ruby Gubernath of Pennsylvania.

She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers: Dave, Jim, Mick McCallister.

Jenny was a tutor and substitute teacher for many years; her love of teaching was obvious. Throughout her life, Jenny had many interests: gardening, cooking, studying history and philosophy, swimming, but her greatest love was her grandchildren. She babysat them for many years. In that time, Jenny not only cared for them, but also shaped their character and left an indelible mark on their hearts. The world lost a creative, caring, and strong person, but her example will continue to inspire those who knew her. Jenny will be missed and loved always.

She was a member of the Eureka Christian Church.

There will be no services or visitation at this time. Cremation will be accorded. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka is handling arrangements for the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to TAPS in Pekin.

