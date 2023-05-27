Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

May 1, 1974 - May 11, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Jennie R. Wheaton Kaluche, 49, passed away peacefully on May 11, 2023, at the Carle BroMenn Medical Center, surrounded by her family, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Jen was born on May 1, 1974, in Coudersport, PA, to Dawn and Michael Wheaton. She lived her early life in Potter County, PA, and graduated from Dover High School in New Hampshire. Jen loved learning and, throughout her entire scholastic career, earned numerous awards. She attended Mansfield University in PA, where she was a member of the Phi Theta Kappa sorority. Jen attended Heartland Community College in IL, graduating with an Associates in Arts. She then went on to earn her Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting, from Illinois State University.

Jen loved God, family, and friendships, above all else. She was an avid reader, enjoyed photography, art, travel, swimming, picnics, lighthouses, lakes, lattes, beaches, bunnies, birds, butterflies, and flowers. Jen was member of multiple Bible Study and Mommy Groups, and both the Bloomington and Normal Public Libraries. In 2021, she experienced her lifelong dream of vacationing in Oahu, HI, with her family.

Jen is survived by her husband Christian, and their son, Chris; her sister, Mindy and her children; her uncle, Mike; aunts: Sherry and Wendy.

She is predeceased by her parents Dawn and Michael; her grandparents; and a large group of family and friends, all of whom welcomed her into the Kingdom of Heaven.

Jen wished to be cremated, with a private interment held for her immediate family by Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home.

Jen will be remembered by her beautiful smile, big heart, compassionate nature, sense of humor, and wonderful laugh. She will be greatly missed by her family and countless friends.

Jen and her family are so very thankful to John J. Migas, MD, at the Community Cancer Center, Regina M. Stein, MD, at Northwestern Medicine, and all associated staff, whose diligent care gave us all a few more years with her.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made, in Jen's memory, to the Carle Cancer Institute in Normal, IL.

