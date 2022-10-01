Sept. 5, 1955 - Sept. 29, 2022

SECOR — Jenifer G. Landis, 67, of Secor, IL passed away at 12:50 p.m. Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Gilman Healthcare Center, Gilman, IL.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, El Paso, IL, with Rev. Bob Herath officiating. The visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the memorial home. A Graveside service will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Graceland Cemetery, Decatur, IL. Memorials may be made to the Marcfirst, Normal, IL.

Jenifer was born September 5, 1955, in Decatur, IL the daughter of Norvan L. and Lois Jean (Richhart) Landis.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother Scott.

Jenifer was a member of the Secor United Methodist Church and had worked at ODC in Bloomington. Jenifer was a strong woman who overcame great odds in her life and was an inspiration to the people who knew and loved her. Jeni made the world better.