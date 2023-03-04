Nov. 26, 1926 - March 2, 2023

On March 2, 2023, Jenalee (Hayes) Macy was welcomed into the presence of Jesus her Saviour. She passed away in the very room in which she was born on November 26, 1926, to Orin and Maybelle Hayes.

She graduated Heyworth High School and attended Illinois State Normal University on a full scholarship. She married Raymond Macy on September 1, 1946, in Heyworth. He preceded her in death in 2003. They were co-owners of Macy Photo Studio for 30 years.

Surviving are her children: Pam (Craig) Armitage, Iowa Falls, IA, Kathy Macy, Heyworth, Roger (Sara) Macy, Iowa Falls, IA, Mary (Dean) Martin, Milton, Ontario, Canada. Grandchildren: Ben (Jamie) Armitage, Joel (Michelle) Armitage, Kara (Jon) Caforio, Amanda Macy, Andrew (Murland) Macy, Jenn (Aldi) Silva, Kristen (Derek) Smith, Jill (Jory) Cohen, Josh (Kord) Martin, Reese (Riley) Martin. She had 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters: Melba Morehead, LaVonne Nelson; and one brother, Lloyd Hayes.

Visitation will be Friday, March 10, 2023, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Calvert Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington. The funeral will also be held there on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. followed by a graveside service at Randolph Township Memorial Cemetery in Heyworth.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Heyworth Public Library and the Heyworth Ambulance Service.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.