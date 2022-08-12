Dec. 15, 1963 - July 28, 2022

WESTON, Florida — Jeffrey Wayne Staples, 58, of Weston, FL, formerly of Minier, IL, died on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at his home.

He was born December 15, 1963 in Bloomington, IL. Surviving are his son, Justin D. Staples of Weston, FL; his parents, Darrell (Celest) Staples of Minier, IL, and Sandra Mitchell of Richland Hills, TX; one sister, Melissa (Michael) Pfeffer of Minier, IL; two brothers: Gary (Laura) Pomrenke of Fort Worth, TX, and Derek (Sandra)Staples of Armington, IL; niece, Maci Pfeffer of Normal, IL; nephew, Alec Pfeffer of Minier, IL; nephew, Evan Pomrenke of Fort Worth, TX; and niece, Emma Pomrenke of Fort Worth, TX. He is also survived by his former wife, Marilyn Leon-Staples of Pembroke Pines, FL, with whom he shares the most important thing in his life, their son Justin.

Jeff was a wonderful father who put spending time with Justin first. Family was important to him. Jeff and Justin had just returned from visiting family in Illinois and also traveled to Kentucky to visit his four aunts. He enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by his family.

Celebration of Life Service was held Friday, August 5, 2022, from 3:00 - 5:00 at TM Ralph Funeral Home in Sunset, FL. In lieu of flowers, please donate to American Heart Association.

We, his family, find hope in Jesus during this time and know that one day we will be reunited with him in heaven. "Weeping may last for the night, but a shout of joy comes in the morning." Psalm 30:5.