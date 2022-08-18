Aug. 19, 1960 - Aug. 15, 2022

MACKINAW — Jeffrey P. Runyon, 61, of Mackinaw, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

He was born August 19, 1960, in Hopedale to Gerald and Joyce Ropp Runyon.

Surviving are one brother, Bart (Kathy) Runyon of Mackinaw; two sisters: Brenda (Bill) Cagle of Danvers and Judy (Sam) Foster of Petersburg; many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews; and his dog Max.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Jeff was a dairy and grain farmer in the Mackinaw, Delavan, and Tremont area. He worked at Reel Livestock Center in Congerville and was an AI technician for several cattle breeders in the area.

He was a member of the Mackinaw Christian Church were he served as elder and property chairman. He was a member of the Illinois Brown Swiss Association and assistant superintendent of the dairy department at the Illinois State Fair for many years.

Jeff's final wishes were honored by giving the gift of life to others through The Gift of Hope program.

His funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 22, 2022, at the Mackinaw Christian Church. Pastor Judith Thomas will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Sunday, and from 10:00 - 10:45 a.m. Monday, both at the church. Burial will be in Mackinaw Township Cemetery. Haensel-Oswald Funeral Home in Mackinaw is handling the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to his church, Mackinaw Fire and Rescue, or the Mackinaw Community Center Food Pantry.

To express condolences online visit www.haenselfuneralhome.com.