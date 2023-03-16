April 8, 1951- Feb. 21, 2023

BENTON, Kentucky — Jeffrey L. Crumbaugh, Benton, KY, went to be with the Lord February 21, 2023.

Jeff was born in Bloomington, IL, on April 8, 1951, the son of Frank and Lois (Wrage) Crumbaugh. He married Janey (Sheets) Barling on April 24, 1972, in Bloomington, IL. He then married Susan Willingham in Madisonville, KY, on December 12, 1986.

Jeff is survived by his very special friend and companion of 23 years Carol Shepard; his two sons: Jeff Crumbaugh (Las Vegas, NV) and Ryan Crumbaugh (West Liberty, KY); grandchildren: Maci Rae Crumbaugh (Mayfield, KY) and Kristina Puckett (Vancleave, MS); one brother, Rod Crumbaugh, (Mindy Morgan) of Hudson, IL; niece, Amy Crumbaugh; and nephew, Andrew (Jamie) Crumbaugh, both of Bloomington, IL; aunt, Jean Henry of Bloomington, IL; cousins: Greg Able, Brian (Mary) Able, Jerry (Bonnie) Albert, Terry Sue (Dave) Thompson, Mark, (Terry Lynn) Henry, Kirk (Robbie) Henry, Vicki Henry, and Michele Maubach.

Jeff attended Trinity Lutheran Church and School in Bloomington. Bloomington High School and Austin Peay University in Clarksville, TN.

He was an eight-year veteran of the U.S. Army serving abroad in Germany. Jeff loved the outdoors where he could hunt and fish. He was also a talented artist and enjoyed cooking. He worked in the sheet metal field doing work on well-known country music singers' studios in Nashville including Reba Macintyre.

Jeff was a very caring person and had a strong faith in Jesus Christ. His kind spirit will be missed.

Mr. Crumbaugh will be cremated.

Memorials may be made to the donor's choice.