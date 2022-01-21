Jeffrey "Jeff" Charles Schrock, Jr.

Jeff was born on June 3, 1977 in Bloomington, IL. Where he was also raised with his five siblings. At the age of 19, Jeff begin his 14 year career in the U.S. Army. He was very proud of the time he was able to serve his country. Jeff enjoyed spending his time with his friend and family, taking spur of the moment adventures. He was preceded in death by Michael Singler. Jeff is survived by his wife, Dianna Schrock; sons: Ryan Schrock, Conner Schrock, Andrew Schrock and daughter, Makayla Schrock; mother, Colleen Loydd; sisters: Christian, Patti and brothers: Ernie, Jarred, Nathan.