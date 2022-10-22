Aug. 14, 1961 - Sept. 18, 2022

MILTON, Georgia — Jeffrey "Jeff" Allen McCuen, 61, of Milton, GA, passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022, surrounded by family and friends, after a 10-month long journey following a severe stroke injury.

Visitation will be held at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1822 E. Lincoln St., Bloomington, IL, between 9:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022, followed by a memorial service at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. David Ehlers will officiate. Inurnment will be at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington.

Jeff was born August 14, 1961, in Bloomington, the son of Robert G. and Janet S. Hanner McCuen. Jeff attended Bloomington High School, where he was a varsity athlete for both football and wrestling. Jeff continued his education at Illinois State University, and upon graduation, Jeff moved to Atlanta, GA, where he began a successful career marketing software to various "Trust Industries." Jeff worked for SunGard Data Systems for 26 years as Vice President of Sales and for the last 10 years as Vice President of Business Development for Innovest Systems.

More than anything, Jeff loved being a father to his daughter, Katie, a loving husband, son, brother, uncle, and true friend to everyone. He was an avid sports fan and an active participant of golf, tennis, and CrossFit. He enjoyed crossword and sudoku puzzles, Karaoke, and Trivia.

Jeff is survived by his wife, Geannette Fuentes, Milton, GA; daughter, Katherine McCuen, of Atlanta, GA; step-son, Andrew (Lindsey) Sweeney; step-daughter, Alyssa (Anthony) Antonicello; grandchildren: Griffin and Graham Sweeney and Eleanor and Charlotte Antonicello, all of GA; father, Robert "Bob" McCuen of Bloomington; sister, Laura (Dave) Moberly, of Port St. Lucie, FL; nephews: Austin and Jake Moberly; niece, Brandy Moberly all of Florida; and nephews: Steven, Kevin and Matt McCuen, sons of brother, Greg McCuen, all of Bloomington.

Jeff was preceded in death by his mother, Janet; and brother, Greg; as well as his grandparents.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests you carry on Jeff's gratuitous nature by helping someone in need or donating to a charity of your choice.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is helping with arrangements.

Online condolences may be made to www.calvertmemorial.com.