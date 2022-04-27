March 21, 1973 - April 25, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Jeffrey "JD" Alan Edwards, 49, of Bloomington, IL, passed away April 25, 2022, at Celebration Hospital, Orlando, FL.

Jeffrey was born March 21, 1973, in Aurora, IL, the son of Robert and Carolee (Long) Edwards. He married Dee Kilcoyne on October 22, 2016, in Bloomington, IL.

JD was a nurse, graduating from Illinois Central College. He was employed by OSF St. Joseph Hospital, Bloomington, IL.

He loved listening to music, enjoyed playing guitar, took pride with his ability as a handyman around the house, was a motorcycle enthusiast, and loved his nursing career.

He was survived by his wife, Dee of Bloomington; and sister, Cheri Henneman of Decatur, IL. He was a loving son-in-law to Linda Marra and Thomas Kilcoyne; stepson to Ronald Thomas; and nephew to many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was a kind friend to many.

He was preceded in death by both of his parents, and nephew, Justin.

Memorial Service will be held 11:00 AM Friday, May 13, 2022, at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10:00 - 11:00 AM Friday at the funeral home. Inurnment will take place at Graceland Cemetery, Star of Hope Mausoleum.

Memorials: American Diabetes Association.

Condolences may be left to Jeffrey's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.