Dec. 15, 1968 - Oct. 25, 2022
LEROY — Jeffrey Hart, 53, of LeRoy, passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 7:50 a.m. at home surrounded by his family.
A memorial service will be Friday, October 28, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. at the LeRoy Christian Church. Memorial donations may be made to the Family. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce LeRoy is handling arrangements.
Jeff was born December 15, 1968, in Bloomington, IL, to Alan and Darlene (Beever) Hart. He married Peggy Norfleet November 6, 1993, in LeRoy, IL. She survives.
Survivors are one son, Ryan Hart, LeRoy, IL; mother, Darlene (Ronnie) Cook, TX; brothers: Ralph (Tena) Hart, TX, and Bryce Hart, Farmer City, IL; sister, Molly Hart, Farmer City, IL; his beloved companion, Hudson.
He was preceded in death by his father; two siblings; mother-in-law, Phyllis Norfleet; and brother-in-law, Doug Norfleet.
Jeff was an avid Dirt Track fan. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother, and devoted friend to many who will be deeply missed.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.