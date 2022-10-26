 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jeffrey Hart

  • 0
Jeffrey Hart

Dec. 15, 1968 - Oct. 25, 2022

LEROY — Jeffrey Hart, 53, of LeRoy, passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 7:50 a.m. at home surrounded by his family.

A memorial service will be Friday, October 28, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. at the LeRoy Christian Church. Memorial donations may be made to the Family. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce LeRoy is handling arrangements.

Jeff was born December 15, 1968, in Bloomington, IL, to Alan and Darlene (Beever) Hart. He married Peggy Norfleet November 6, 1993, in LeRoy, IL. She survives.

Survivors are one son, Ryan Hart, LeRoy, IL; mother, Darlene (Ronnie) Cook, TX; brothers: Ralph (Tena) Hart, TX, and Bryce Hart, Farmer City, IL; sister, Molly Hart, Farmer City, IL; his beloved companion, Hudson.

He was preceded in death by his father; two siblings; mother-in-law, Phyllis Norfleet; and brother-in-law, Doug Norfleet.

Jeff was an avid Dirt Track fan. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother, and devoted friend to many who will be deeply missed.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News