Dec. 15, 1968 - Oct. 25, 2022

LEROY — Jeffrey Hart, 53, of LeRoy, passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 7:50 a.m. at home surrounded by his family.

A memorial service will be Friday, October 28, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. at the LeRoy Christian Church. Memorial donations may be made to the Family. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce LeRoy is handling arrangements.

Jeff was born December 15, 1968, in Bloomington, IL, to Alan and Darlene (Beever) Hart. He married Peggy Norfleet November 6, 1993, in LeRoy, IL. She survives.

Survivors are one son, Ryan Hart, LeRoy, IL; mother, Darlene (Ronnie) Cook, TX; brothers: Ralph (Tena) Hart, TX, and Bryce Hart, Farmer City, IL; sister, Molly Hart, Farmer City, IL; his beloved companion, Hudson.

He was preceded in death by his father; two siblings; mother-in-law, Phyllis Norfleet; and brother-in-law, Doug Norfleet.

Jeff was an avid Dirt Track fan. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother, and devoted friend to many who will be deeply missed.