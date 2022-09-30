Oct. 7, 1953 - Sept. 9, 2022

GERMANTOWN, Tennessee — Jeffrey Alan Smith, 68, peacefully passed away on September 9, 2022, surrounded by loved ones, after a valiant battle with prostate cancer. Jeff was born on October 7, 1953 to Clifford and Donna Smith in Pontiac, IL. He graduated from Thornridge High School in Dolton, IL, and obtained a degree in Accounting at University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, CO.

Jeff owned a printing business in Denver, CO, and worked as a stockbroker and a financial investor for several large companies. He started his own Accelerated Capital Group in Irvine, CA in 2010.

He retired in 2016 and avidly pursued his loves of golf and wine. In 2011, he met Feng Liu-Smith, the love of his life and longtime companion. He was a devoted and loving stepfather to Judy and Kathy.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Feng Liu-Smith; his daughters: Judy and Kathy Guo; his mother, Donna Smith; and a host of other relatives and friends. He is predeceased by his father, Cliff Smith.

"Make par, not war", was Jeff's favorite line. He lived by it – he was an excellent golfer, and he also made this world a better place for many others. He helped to organize food and clothing drives for needy families and children since his high school time and continued to do so as an adult, starting the Rooster's Food Drive in 1997 to help families in Orange County. Initially, his drive served about 100 families a year, but expanded to help over 4,000 families a year by 2020. His legacy continues.

Jeff was always a positive and loving person. We were blessed to be a part of his world and he will be missed.