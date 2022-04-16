Oct. 11, 1951 - April 14, 2022

MINIER — Jeffory L. Lancaster, 70, of Minier, passed away peacefully at his home in Minier, Thursday, April 14, 2022, with his family by his side.

He was born October 11, 1951, in Bloomington, to Bud and Mary Lancaster. He married Sandy Speers.

Surviving are his wife of 51-years, Sandy Lancaster; one daughter, Jenny (Bob) Dingledine; one son, Jeremy Lancaster; one brother, Greg (Jan) Lancaster; proud Papa to Cydnee, Skylar, Gavin, Isaiah, Jaymi, Maci, Jameson, and Korey.

Jeff served in the United States Army with the 101st Airborne Division in Vietnam.

He worked at Caterpillar Inc. and Veolia.

He was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Minier, where he served on the Church Building Board and Maintenance Committee during the church's renovation. He served on the Minier Cemetery Board and was a proud member of the Minier American Legion.

Jeff enjoyed hunting, fishing, sitting on his porch and spending time with his grandchildren. One of his greatest accomplishments was his sobriety of 38-years.

A memorial service will be at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at St. John's United Church of Christ in Minier. Rev. Robert Sherman will officiate. Military honors Visitation will be from 2:00 to 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, at St. John's United Church God Christ Fellowship Hall. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont is handling the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to his church or Cedar Lake Fellowship at 401 Empire St. in Bloomington.

