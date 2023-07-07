Nov. 2, 1939 - July 4, 2023

MAHOMET — Jeannine Ellen (Mason) Black, 83, devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and best friend passed away on July 4, 2023, at 10:45 p.m. at her home in Mahomet surrounded by family.

She was born in Bloomington on November 2, 1939, to Harold and Alma (Ehrlich) Mason. She attended Trinity Lutheran School in Bloomington, graduated from Champaign High School in 1957, and attended the University of Illinois. She married James L. Black on January 28, 1961, at St. John Lutheran Church in Champaign.

She was preceded in death by her parents. Jeannine is survived by her loving husband, Jim of Mahomet; son, Jeffrey (Wendy) Black, Biddeford ME; daughter, Julie (Derk) Taylor, Clive, IA; son, Scott (Diane) Black, Bloomington; daughter, Pamela (Brian) Klepzig, Charleston; son, Mark (Cheryl) Black, Champaign; and daughter, Jennifer (Joel) Tanner, Denver, CO; seventeen grandchildren: Ian Black, Portsmouth, NH, Evan (Christina) Black, Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Sean Black, San Francisco CA, Grant Taylor, Blake Taylor, and Grace Taylor, Clive IA, Lauren Black and Megan Black, Bloomington, Mason Klepzig, Mahomet, Logan Klepzig, Springfield, Madeline Klepzig, Peoria, Gretchen Klepzig, Charleston, Brendan Black, Bowling Green, KY, Emily Black, Oxford, OH, Anna Black, Champaign, Ryan Tanner and Colin Tanner, Denver, CO; and one great-grandchild, Shiloh Black, Ft. Lauderdale, FL. She is also survived by a sister, Darlene Szymaniak, Cincinnati, OH; and a brother, Howard Mason (Nancy), Los Altos, CA.

Jeannine loved her family and always put them first. She was an excellent cook, famous for her angel food cake, an avid Cardinals fan and gardener.

Funeral services will be held at St. John Lutheran Church in Champaign on Monday, July 10, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Sunday July 9, 2023, at Morgan Memorial Home in Savoy, IL.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Individual Advocacy Group at iagcares.org.

Condolences may be made at morganmemorialhome.com.