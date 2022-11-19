Dec. 3, 1956 - Nov. 18, 2022
MCLEAN — Jeannie Carnahan, 65, of McLean, died on Friday, November 18, 2022, at her home.
There will be no visitation or services. Cremation rites have been accorded by Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home. To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.
She was born December 3, 1956, in Bloomington, daughter of Stephen John and Mary Higgins Evans. She married Michael Reid Carnahan on August 16, 1975, in Bloomington.
Surviving are her husband, Michael McLean; her mother, Mary Evans, Bloomington; two sons: Michael (Elisabeth) Carnahan, Waynesville and Joshua Carnahan, McLean; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two brothers: Steve (Marge) Evans, Towanda and John Evans, Bloomington; and one sister, Jill (Ed) Belcher, Danvers; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Steve Evans.
Jeannie worked for 18 years as a unit secretary at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.
Her greatest enjoyment came from spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She will be fondly remembered for having a big heart and making everyone feel loved and being a great listener.
