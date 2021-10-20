JANESVILLE, Wisconsin — Jeannette Q. Brinkman, 63 years old, passed away Sunday, October 17, 2021, at Agrace HospiceCare, Janesville, WI, with her family at her side.

She was born July 2, 1958, in Manila, Philippines, the daughter of Vincent and Inezita (Vargas) Quevedo. She grew up in Manila, and moved to Bloomington, IL, in 1970, with her four siblings. Jeannette graduated from University High School in Normal, IL, where she was a cheerleader, President of the Spanish Club, and played: volleyball, badminton, and basketball. She went on to graduate from Illinois State University, Normal, IL, in 1980, where she completed a Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics, specializing in Dietetics, and was a member of the Delta Delta Delta Sorority, and the Gamma Phi Circus.

Jeannette then relocated to Peoria, IL, in 1981, to take part in a Dietetic Internship, where she met her future husband, Stephen Brinkman, and then onto Chicago, IL, from 1982-1984. She lived in various towns in Michigan, over the next five years. On August 27, 1988, she and Steve were united in marriage. They settled in Kenosha, WI, in 1989 until 2011. In 2010, she completed her MBA in International Business at Marquette University, Milwaukee, WI.

From 1982 until 2005, Jeannette was employed by SAGA Foodservice, Marriott, and Sodexo in the capacity of Dietician, Food Service Director and regional Human Resource Director. She had a fruitful career that resulted in her working for many years as Vice President of Human Resources for companies that moved her and Steve to Houston, TX, Adelaide, Australia and finally Janesville, WI (2016).

Jeannette loved spending time with Steve and their daughter, Kylee, as well as family and friends. She was a connoisseur of food, whether it was eating, cooking, critiquing, admiring, or enjoying, Jeannette loved dining out. She also enjoyed traveling, scrapbooking, and dancing.

Survivors include her husband, Steve; daughter, Kylee Brinkman; siblings: Elizabeth (Dave) Petersen, Vincent Quevedo, and Francisco (Rosalind) Quevedo.

Jeannette was preceded in death by her father, Vincent Quevedo; her mother, Inezita Quevedo; a sister, Maria "Jojo" (Paul) Strandquist; maternal grandparents, Segismundo and Marina Vargas; and her paternal grandparents, Zosimo and Ursula Quevedo.

Visitation will start at 2:00 p.m. until the time of service on Sunday, October 24, 2021, at First Presbyterian Church. Funeral Service to follow at 4:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 1803 83rd Street, Kenosha, WI. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make a contribution to the Carbone Cancer Center - UW Madison in her memory.

