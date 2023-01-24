Oct. 6, 1924 - Jan. 21, 2023

PONTIAC — Jeanne Turck Harris, 98, peacefully passed away at her home in Pontiac, IL, surrounded by her family on January 21, 2023.

Her service will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home in Pontiac, with Chaplain Keith Thomas officiating. Burial will follow at Southside Cemetery in Pontiac. Visitation will be Friday, January 27, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac, is in charge of arrangements.

Jeanne was born on October 6, 1924, to Pierre and Emma (Ripsch) Turck in Pontiac. She spent her childhood on the family farm, graduated from Pontiac Township High School in 1942, and had cherished memories of her time at Knox College. After returning to Pontiac, she was a teacher at the single classroom at Eppard's Point school.

In the winter of 1946, she met the love of her life while out shoveling snow. Jeanne married William (Bill) Harris on May 31, 1947. Bill and his "Sweetheart" had many adventures together during their 47 years of marriage. Jeanne was Bill's biggest supporter during his political and banking careers, which lead to quite the collection of incredible stories. Together they traveled extensively and created generations of family memories on the beaches of Longboat Key, FL. Bill passed away on December 30, 2004.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; brother, Leon; sister, Fanchon; and her best friend of 90 years, Joan Bolz.

Survivors include her beloved children: Chuck (Robin) Harris of Ellenton, FL, and Barbara Harris of Pontiac, IL; granddaughters: Lindsey (Justin) Voigts of Pontiac, IL, and Jenna (Ryan) Reid of Palmetto, FL; great-grandchildren: Jack, Leo, and Finn Voigts, Kora Setter, and Layla and Clinton Reid.

It was often said that Jeanne came from a generation that this world would never see again. When her children were young, she enjoyed sewing their clothes and she was well known for her beautifully handwritten notes, expressing her gratitude or the remembrance of a special occasion in the recipient's life. She was patient, soft spoken, witty, and always had a gentle approach to life. Jeanne was a member of the Twentieth Century Club, Grace Episcopal Church, and numerous bridge clubs.

The secret to her long life was the deep and meaningful relationships she cultivated throughout her 98 years. She took great pleasure in simply being with her loved ones and especially her great-grandchildren over the last several years. She would often say: "I've lived a wonderful life." And no one could disagree. Jeanne was a bright light in the lives of those who knew her, and we feel nothing but gratitude for a life well lived.

The Harris//Voigts family would like to thank the team at OSF Hospice for their love, patience and outstanding care and suggest that memorials be made to OSF Hospice or Livingston County Humane Society.

Online condolences may be made to the family at duffyfuneralhome.com