Jan. 7, 1933 - Aug. 22, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Jeanne H. Strand, 90, Bloomington, passed away at 12:11 a.m. Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at Luther Oaks Healthcare Center, Bloomington.

Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at St. John's Lutheran Church followed by a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. Deacon Lyn Ahearn will officiate. A private inurnment will be at St. John's Lutheran Church Columbarium, Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be given to St. John's Lutheran Church.

Jeanne was born January 7, 1933, in Morris, MN, the daughter of Howard and Marion (Lee) Hill. She married Donald L. Strand, her husband of 54 years, on December 28, 1957, in Cyrus, MN.

She is survived by her daughter, Susan (Frank) Courtright; and her son, Steven Strand; she is also survived by two nieces and a grandniece and grandnephew.

Jeanne was raised in Cyrus, MN, and graduated from Cyrus High School in 1951, and Minneapolis Business College in 1952. Jeanne was employed at Spillane Printing Company for a couple of years and then became the Office Manager for Harmon Glass in Minneapolis. Jeanne worked part-time later in life as a bookkeeper at Bruce Green Advertising and at John Yoder law firm.

In 1959, Don and Jeanne moved to Peoria, IL, where Don took a job as a professor at Bradley University. After nine years, they moved to Normal, IL, as Don became the professor of insurance at Illinois Wesleyan University. She was also an avid fan of Illinois Wesleyan men's and women's basketball teams. She also supported and attended local musical performances and enjoyed attending her kids' sporting and musical events.

Jeanne enjoyed playing Duplicate Bridge and obtained the rank of Silver Life master. The family would like to thank the caregivers from Gentiva Hospice and Luther Oaks My Tapestry/Healthcare Center for their dedicated service.

