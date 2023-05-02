March 18, 1940 - April 29, 2023

PRINCEVILLE — Jeanne Anne (Felton) McCoy joined our Heavenly Father on April 29, 2023.

Jeanne was born on March 18, 1940. She grew up on the family farm south of Princeville near Jubilee State Park where she liked to ride her horse. She graduated from Princeville High School. She earned her associates degree from Illinois Central College and attended Bradley University.

Jeanne was extremely hard-working in all aspects of her life, from her career to her family life and hobbies.

She worked her way up from bookkeeper to Executive Vice President of the Princeville State Bank. She then became a bank examiner for F.D.I.C. and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) working on exams across the country. She earned a degree from the Graduate School of Banking in Madison, WI.

At age 50 she began running, and she ultimately completed 21 marathons around the U.S. She enjoyed organizing New Year's Eve trips to New York City with her "posse" to see shows and participate in the Midnight Run in Central Park.

She enjoyed genealogy, attending the activities of her children and grandchildren, bowling, golfing, fishing, and spending time at her summer home near Hackensack, MN. She was known for her pie baking, Christmas candy, witty sense of humor, her spunk, and her ability to pursue her many interests and hobbies while always showing up for her family and friends.

Jeanne married Bill McCoy on February 8, 1959, in Peoria, IL. Bill survives along with daughters: Susan (Chris) Magnuson, Normal, IL, and Anna (John) Donahoe, Champaign, IL. They have five granddaughters: Shelby (Stephen) Brooks, Hannah Magnuson, Grace Magnuson, Frances Donahoe and Sarah Donahoe.

She was preceded in death by her son, Tom McCoy; her parents, Willis and Frances Felton; her sister, Geri Ely; and brothers: Bill Felton and John Felton.

Besides advancing in her career and raising a family, Jeanne was active in the Princeville community. She loved volunteering at the Princeville Heritage Museum and Jubilee State Park Cemetery Association. She was a long-time member of Princeville United Methodist Church, serving as Treasurer and Council President. She also taught Sunday School for many years.

She was a pioneer in many ways, serving as a female business and civic leader. She was always kind, considerate, humble, determined, and courageous.

A special thanks to the staff at Country Comfort Retirement Care in Elmwood, IL, for their loving care.

Visitation will be Saturday, May 6, 2023, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Princeville. The funeral will follow at 11:00 a.m. also at the church. Rev. Zach Waldis will officiate. Burial will be in the Jubilee Churchyard Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Princeville Heritage Museum and Princeville United Methodist Church.

Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be left for Jeanne's family on her tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com.