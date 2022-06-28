April 8, 1928 - June 25, 2022

MINONK — Jeanne A. Petri, 94, of Snyder Village, Metamora, formerly of Minonk, IL, and Hot Springs Village, AR, passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022, 3:15 p.m. at Snyder Village.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Graveside services for both Jeanne and her husband Virgil will be held Friday July 1, 2022, 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Minonk.

Memorials may be made to The Alzheimer's Association. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, Minonk, is in charge of arrangements.

Jeanne was born April 8, 1928, in Minonk, IL, to Herman and Sylvia (Roberts) Kruse. She married Virgil M. Petri in January 1952 in Minonk, IL. He preceded her in death on September 28, 2018.

Surviving are her two sons: Nick (Kathy) Petri, of Bloomington, and Christopher (Michelle) Petri, of Germantown Hills; three grandchildren: Amy (Kyle) Roff, Ethan and Stephen Petri; three great-grandchildren: Laiyla, Calvyn, and Westyn; and one son-in-law, Ron Koopman.

Her parents, one brother and her daughter, Nancy Koopman, preceded her in death.

Jeanne and her husband, Virgil owned and operated Petri Brothers Construction. She had graduated from Brown's Business College, Peoria. Jeanne and Virgil enjoying spending most of their retirement years in Hot Springs Village, AR. They also enjoyed golfing, bowling, dancing, and spending time with their grandchildren.

