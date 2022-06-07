EVANSVILLE, Indiana — Jeanine M. Whited, 92, formerly of Eureka, IL died at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Bethel Manor, Evansville, Indiana.

She was born in 1929 in Kewanee, to Elizabeth and John Marshall. She married Arthur Whited, Jr. in 1950 in Kewanee.

Jeanine is survived by two brothers: Jerry Miller and Richard Miller of Kewanee, IL. Also surviving are two sons: Timothy (Patricia) Whited of Nederland, CO; Mark (Rebecca) Whited of Newburgh, IN; granddaughters: Sara Coutts (Jake), Claire Prida (Miguel), Emilia Schobeiri (Wilfried), Elizabeth Whited (Daniel); and four great-grandchildren: Quincy and Corbin Coutts, William Schobeiri, and Gideon Whited.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Arthur Whited, Jr.

Jeanine and Art farmed in the Kewanee area until 1964 when they moved into town. In 1969, Jeanine and Art moved to Eureka. Jeanine began working at the Eureka College and then at Illinois Central College. She took an early retirement in 1991 to enjoy more time with her granddaughters.

Jeanine loved playing bridge with friends, entertaining, traveling, and time with family.

In 2012, Jeanine moved to Evansville, IN to be near Mark and his family. She lived at Solarbron Independent Living until 2016, when she moved to Oasis Assisted Living. In 2018, she moved into the Alzheimer's Unit at Bethel Manor.

Celebration of Life service will be at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka. Mark Whited will officiate. Visitation will be on Saturday, June 18, 2022, from 12:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Olio Township Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or charity of your choice.