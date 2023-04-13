Nov. 11, 1915 - April 10, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Jeanette Eleanor Hayslip, 107, of Bloomington, passed away at Bickford of Bloomington, at 11:07 p.m. Monday, April 10, 2023. Jeanette was born in Danvers, IL, on November 11, 1915, to Clark and Nora Nafziger Maurer. She married Donald Hayslip on September 7, 1936, in Danvers.

Jeanette was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Normal, for more than fifty years. She enjoyed playing the organ at North Danvers Mennonite Church and piano at home for the family. Jeanette also enjoyed gardening and working their farm with her husband. She also was a Secretary for Bible Tracts Inc. and other local companies over the years. She worked in the lunchroom at Carlock Elementary School.

There will be a funeral for Jeanette at 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 14, 2023, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington. Dr. Ralph Wingate Jr. will officiate. There will be a visitation from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Interment will follow the service at Park Hill Cemetery in Bloomington.

She is survived by two daughters: Donnette Holliger of Carlock and Janice Wheatley of Bloomington; nine grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, fifteen great-great-grandchildren, and eleven step-great-grandchildren.

She is proceeded in death by her husband, Donald on September 6, 1972. She was also preceded in death by one daughter, LaVerne LaFarge, one Grandson Dale; one great-grandson, one great-great-granddaughter.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bible Tracts Inc. or to Calvary Baptist Church.

Online condolences may be left at www.calvertmemorial.com.