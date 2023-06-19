Feb. 28, 1939 - June 19, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Jeanette Carney, 84, of Bloomington, passed away on Monday, June 19, 2023, at OSF St Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

Jeanette was born on February 28, 1939, in Philadelphia, PA. Her parents were Marguerite (Newsham) and Sidney Etcove whom proceeded her in death.

Jeanette was married to Russell Carney in 1958. They were blessed with three children while married: David from Bloomington, IL, Paul who lives in Hong Kong and Maureen (Jon) Olson in Bloomington, IL. She has two grandchildren: Sydni (Calvin) Myers and Chris (Morgan) Norris. In addition, she is survived by four great-grandchildren: Ashton, Spencer, Hannah, and Scarlett Myers. Jeanette's two sisters: Evelyn and Eileen; and many nieces and nephews also survive.

Jeanette received a Bachelor's degree in Sociology at Illinois State University and a Master's degree in Sociology at the University of Illinois. She had a private practice in Saratoga Springs, NY before retiring.

At Jeanette's request there will be no memorial service. Instead, she would want you to picture the ocean and enjoy the beautiful sight of the shining sea. She loved the water and cruising the world.

