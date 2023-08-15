Sept. 10, 1935 - Aug. 8, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Jeanette Buttell Snyder, 87, of Bloomington, IL, and Sarasota, FL, passed away on August 8, 2023, at 12:02 p.m. at Grand Living of Lakewood Ranch in Sarasota, FL.

Jeanette was born on September 10, 1935, at Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Lincoln, IL, to William John and Elizabeth Sherbondy Buttell of Elkhart, IL. Jeanette grew up on a farm with horses outside of Elkhart and attended elementary and middle school in Elkhart. She would ride her pony, Tony, to school and he would patiently wait for her to finish. She graduated from Elkhart High School in 1953, attended Sorbonne University in Paris, France, and graduated from Illinois State University in 1957.

Jeanette's father passed his love of horses on to her. Her father was a courageous harness racer. Jeanette enjoyed many years of showing horses in Logan County and at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, IL. Her courage in competing against more established and better funded riders was inherited from her father. At one of her competitions, she met her future husband, Harber Homer Hall, whose family shared her love for horses. In 1958, Harber and Jeanette were married, and she moved to Bloomington.

Jeanette supported Harber's lengthy career in politics. Early in her own career, Jeanette worked as a teacher and then as a realtor in Bloomington. Her passion for education continued through the 90's and she remained dedicated to teaching literacy to the unfortunate.

Jeanette had not been exposed to tennis as a child, but once she was, found a love and passion for the sport. Jeanette's determination earned her the title as number one in the U.S.T.A. Illinois Midwestern Section for many years. Her competitive nature was conducted with class and utmost etiquette. Benjamin G. Snyder, who researched, initiated, and co-founded the first indoor racquet club in the area, Evergreen Racquet Club, made the perfect life-time companion for Jeanette.

In 1981, Ben flew his private plane with Jeanette to Useppa Island, FL, to be married with Harber as the Best Man. Ben Snyder and Harber Hall remained best friends. Jeanette and Ben spent over 40 years visiting and playing tennis at the Club Longboat Beach and Tennis Club in Longboat Key, FL. They also shared an interest in golf and snow skiing, they traveled to many places around the world to ski until buying a condominium in Keystone, CO. Jeanette skied into her early 80's.

Jeanette was known as a true and loyal friend, an extraordinary hostess, an animal lover, and a genuinely nice and caring person. She took pleasure and pride in her role as a mother and grandmother. Her two grandchildren reflect her legacy in tennis and horses.

Jeanette was a member of Second Presbyterian Church, Bloomington, the Bloomington-Normal Tennis Association, McLean County Historical Society, McLean County Art Association, Bloomington Country Club, and a share-holder and member or Evergreen Racquet Club.

Jeanette is survived by her husband Benjamin G. Snyder; daughter, Heather (Gregory) Anne Hall Shepard of Lakewood Ranch, FL; two grandchildren: Harrison Harber Shepard and Gregory Mark Shepard, Jr. of Lakewood Ranch; and five step children: Kathy (Greg) Rogers of Sylvan, MI, Amy (Scott) Engel of Phoenix, AZ, Jenifer (Dr. Larry) Page of Tulsa, OK, Kelly (Todd) Crimmins of Mesa, AZ, and Ben (Robin) Snyder, Jr. of Prescott Valley, AZ; and 25 step-grandchildren. Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents; an older sister who died in infancy; and an older brother, Stanley William Buttell.

A duo celebration of life will happen when Ben joins Jeanette in Heaven. It will be held at Evergreen Racquet Club, a place where many fond memories and dear friends were made.

The family suggests donations be made to the Humane Society of Central Illinois or the McLean County Historical Society.