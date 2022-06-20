Sept. 3, 1927 - June 19, 2022

PONTIAC — Jean Witek, 94, of Pontiac, IL, passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022, at OSF St. James Hospital in Pontiac.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. at Duffy Baier Snedecor Funeral Home. A visitation will be held from 3:30 p.m. to time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date at Peru City Cemetery in Peru, IL. Duffy-Baier Snedecor is in charge of the arrangements.

Jean was born September 3, 1927, in Peru, IL, the daughter of Philip J. and Meta (Sausen) Mueller. She married Ed Witek who preceded her in death in 1985.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda Witek of Pontiac; and her caretaker, Bobbie Jo Woods who cared for her in her last years, along with Kyla Meints and Shar Meints. She was also preceded in death by her parents, and her sister, Phyllis Mueller.

Jean enjoyed animals and was very supportive of the Livingston County Humane Society. Memorials may be made to Livingston County Humane Society. Online condolences may be made at www.duffyfuneralhome.com or on our Facebook page.