June 26, 1930 - April 7, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Jean W. Snyder, age 92, of Bloomington, IL, passed away at 12:15 PM on Friday, April 7, 2023, at Luther Oaks. A family graveside service will be held at East Lawn Cemetery at a later date. Reverend Holly Irvin of First Christian Church will be officiating.

Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home.

Jean was born June 26, 1930, in Normal, IL, the daughter of Sherman and Geneve (Tyler) Whitmer. She married Jack Otto Snyder in 1947. They were married for over 70 years. He passed away on October 31, 2019.

Many think that Jean was in the shadow of her husband as a Developer in Bloomington/Normal, but in reality, she was his inspiration. They worked hard together and were inseparable. It was not unusual to see them walking to lunch holding hands from their office, across the parking lot, to the Friday's Restaurant next door. If Jack had to appear before the City Council of either Bloomington or Normal for a new project, Jean would always be sitting next to him.

Surviving are her three children: Susan (Bill) Chaney, Normal, IL, Vicki (Roger) Eide, Eden Prairie, MN, Stephen (Nancy) Snyder, Bloomington, IL; nine grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. Jean loved them all and was so proud to be a part of their lives.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Craig Kemmer Snyder.

Jean was a lifetime member of First Christian Church, Bloomington, IL.

There will be no visitation. The family suggests memorials be made to First Christian Church or the Bloomington-Normal YMCA Building Fund.

