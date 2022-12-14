July 18, 1942 - Dec. 13, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Jean Marie Rengel Johnson, 80, of Bloomington, passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at her home, surrounded by family.

Her funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022, at West Twin Grove Christian Church 14237 Twin Grove Road, Bloomington IL. Pastor Monte Bowers and Chaplain Larry Hansen will be officiating. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Friday, December 16, 2022, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. Memorials may be made to West Twin Grove Church, Bloomington, IL.

Jean was born July 18, 1942, in Normal to Robert and Dorothy Armentrout Rengel. She married Dave Johnson on August 19, 1979. He died January 11, 2006.

Surviving are her children: Robert (Amy) Stephens of Bloomington, Scott (Barb Lancaster) Stephens of Gridley, and Melissa Plank of LeRoy. Also surviving are stepchildren: Jim (Anita) Johnson of Bloomington, and Cherri (Les) Erschen of Rock Hill, SC. She is also survived by grandchildren: Adrea and Christopher Plank, Nick and Kate Stephens, Taylor Rosnes, and Andy Lancaster. She is survived by her siblings: Gary (Sharon) Rengel and Judy Barling.

She was preceded in death by two stepsons: David Jr. and Gary Johnson.

Jean was a member of West Twin Grove Church and started the Gospel Opry with her husband Dave in 1997. Her passion was prison ministry and she served at many prisons around the state on teams that included Faith, Hope, and Love, Great Banquet, Cursillo, Walking In His Footprints, Wounded Hearts, and Gideon Bible Study.

Calvert and Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL, is in charge of arrangements.

