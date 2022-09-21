DANA — Jean M. Allen, 61, from Dana passed away on August 29, 2022 at St. James Hospital in Pontiac. She was born in Chicago to Helen and the late William Dodge.

She married Heath Allen from Minonk. He survives.

She is survived by her son, Richard (Nicole) Giudice, AZ; Heath's sons: Anthony (Amy) Lewis, MS, Zachary Allen, Low Point, Jesse (Michaela) Allen, Washburn; and 11 grandchildren.

Survivors include her mother Helen, Chicago; her sisters: Julie Dawson, IA, Mary (Richard "Dick") Roat, Chicago; brothers: Patrick (Debbie) Dodge, Oswego, and William Dodge, Chicago; her mother-in-law, Frances Allen, Minonk; sisters-in-law: Louise (Steve) Boyer, Minonk, and Jennifer Tooley, Rutland.

Jean was preceded in death by her father, William Dodge; father-in-law, Frederick Allen; sister-in-law, Lori Mason; and brother-in-law, Adam Kingen.

Jean worked at Oak State/Hearthside in Wenona for many years. She loved being with her fur babies, "Hank" and "Bocephus," and in earlier years taking rides on the Harley Davidson with her husband, Heath.

Cremation rites have been accorded. The family is having a Celebration of Jean's Life on Saturday, October 1, 2022 from Noon to 4:00 p.m. at Park Place at Central (an Oak Forest Park District event building located at 15601 S. Central Ave., Oak Forest, IL 60452). In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family to assist with funeral arrangements which have been entrusted to the Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Minonk. Memorials may be sent to: Jean Allen Memorial, c/o Jennifer Tooley/The Sweet Shop, 570 N. Chestnut St., Minonk, IL 61760. Online condolences can be sent to family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.