Jean Kuykendall

Feb. 25, 1935 - July 26, 2022

BLOOMINGTON - Jean Kuykendall, age 87, of Bloomington, IL, passed away at 10:45 PM on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at the Loft Rehabilitation & Nursing, Normal, IL.

Her graveside service will be 2:00 PM Friday, July 29, 2022, at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Bloomington, IL. Her grandson, Travis Brady will be officiating. There will be no visitation. Arrangements are being handled by Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Jean was born February 25, 1935, in Hickman, KY, the daughter of Leonard and Bertha Copeland Pinkelton. She married Ernest R. Kuykendall in 1951, Tiptonville, TN. He passed away in 2001.

Surviving are her two children: Andrew (Brenda) Kuykendall, Bloomington, IL, Darla (George Mayfield) Boomgarden, Bloomington, IL; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Jean is preceded in death by her parents and son, Allen Kuykendall.

Jean enjoyed going to garage sales and spending time with her family. She will be missed by all who knew her.

