Oct. 18, 1926 - Sept. 2, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Jean J. Kauffman, 95, of Bloomington, passed away at 10:43 a.m. on Friday, September 2, 2022, at home surrounded by family.

Jean was born on October 18, 1926, to Mildred Wright and Jean H. Kauffman at home in rural Stanford. He married Mary Lois Walsh on October 4, 1947, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Bloomington.

Jean graduated from Stanford High School in 1944 and was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Bloomington. He farmed with his father in rural Stanford before working as a regional claims manager for Country Mutual Insurance Co., retiring in 1988.

Jean enjoyed fishing and being outdoors, especially at Deerskin Lake in Eagle River, Wis.; as well as crossword puzzles and watching Lawrence Welk - but nothing brought him more joy than spending time with his family. Memories of his sense of humor and compassion will be cherished.

He is survived by four children: Steve Kauffman of Meridian, ID; Tom (Donna) Kauffman of Meridian, ID; Sue (Dave Burnett) Kauffman of Sparta, WI; and Melanie (Jerry) Evelsizer of Bloomington; ten grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews; including niece, Pat Walsh of Bloomington, who comforted him with cookies and wine.

He was preceded in death by his wife, on February 15, 2020; sister, Mary Lois Springer; and one infant son.

A joint Celebration of Life in honor of Jean and Mary will take place from 12:00 - 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Davis Lodge in Hudson. A grave-side service for Jean and Mary will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, September 12, 2022, at Funks Grove Cemetery in Shirley.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Children's Fishing Derby through The Stanford Sportsman's Club, and the McLean County Humane Society.

The family would like to extend a thank you to everyone at OSF Hospice, especially Jan, for their compassionate care, as well as those who shared love, support, and prayers with the family.

Beck Memorial Home in Bloomington is in charge of arrangements.