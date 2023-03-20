July 2, 1935 - March 13, 2023

JONESBORO — Jean Dietz, age 87, of Jonesboro, formerly of Pontiac, IL, died Monday, March 13, 2023, at Integrity Healthcare in Anna.

She was born on July 2, 1935, in Pontiac, the daughter of John Lyman and Ida B. (Chandler) Cole. She married Wayne Dietz in August 1954. He preceded her in death in February 1965.

Jean is survived by her children: Mike (Tatsumi) Dietz, Brian (Mae) Dietz, Karen (Erick) Hallam and Jennifer Dietz (June Lewis); nine grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, nine great-great-grandchildren and one on the way; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was preceded in death by two grandsons: Aaron and Jeremiah Dietz; a great-grandson, Kayden Dietz; four sisters: Loretia Sanders, Mary Flood, Alice Phillis and Joan Ehrhardt; and one brother, Joe Cole.

Jean was school librarian at St. Mary's Grade School in Pontiac for 41 years. Widowed at such a young age, she filled the role of both mom and dad for her children. She loved the outdoors and often took her family camping.

A memorial visitation will take place from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 25, 2023, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Pontiac. Funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the church with Father Adam Cesarek officiating. Rendleman and Hileman Funeral Home in Jonesboro is in charge of arrangements.

To visit Jean's memorial page and leave online condolences for her family, please visit the Rendleman and Hileman Funeral Home website at rendlemanhilemanfh.com.