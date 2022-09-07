Dec. 4, 1938 - Sept. 1, 2022

Jean (Appel) Witkowski, born December 4, 1938, in Odell, IL, to Vernon and Helen Hayden passed away on September 1, 2022, at Carle Medical Center in Normal, IL, surrounded by her children and their spouses. While Jean and her first husband, Robert Appel, were raising their seven children on their farm outside of Streator, IL, she returned to college and earned her degree as a Registered Nurse in 1982. Jean valued education and always said "I want to be a lifelong learner."

A member of the First Assembly of God Church in Normal, IL, and a believer in Jesus Christ gives her family comfort in knowing that she has been reunited in heaven with those who preceded her in death, including her husband, Robert Witkowski; son, Kent Appel; mother, Helen Hayden Franks; and her three siblings: Gaylord and Gary Hayden and Noreen Arakel; and step-grandson, Derek Hinthorne.

Jean has left behind her six children: Kevin (Gayle) Appel of Oswego, IL; Jan (Scott) Holmes of Bloomington, IL; Kurt (Ron) Appel of Wilmington, NC; Kyle (Julie) Appel of Manville, IL; Joy (Kurt) Lorch of Carmel, IN; and Jen (Scott) Blair of Normal, IL. She also leaves behind 16 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and two on the way. Jean also has four surviving step-children: Bob (Sue) Witkowski of Elizabeth, CO; Kathy Knoll of Normal, IL; Paula (Brian Tatro) Witkowski Porter of Bloomington, IL; and Kevin Witkowski of Chenoa, IL. She also has nine step-grandchildren and 14 step-great-grandchildren.

Following cremation, a private family graveside service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (nationalmssociety.org) or the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (givenow.lls.org).

The Winterrowd Funeral Home, Streator assisted the family with arrangements. (Winterrowd Funeral Home, 305 S. Park St., Streator, IL, 61364; 815-672-2703; www.winterrowdfh.com).