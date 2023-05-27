Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Sept. 2, 1947 - May 25, 2023

ELKHART, Indiana — Jean Ann Rupp, 75, passed away May 25, 2023, at her home in Elkhart, IN. She was born September 2, 1947, in Bloomington, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John J. and Wanda M. (Wooten) Frantz; her husband, Jonathan Rupp; and a brother, Jack L. Frantz. Surviving are two children: James Rupp, Susan Barnhart; a nephew, Dean Frantz (Patricia Wilcox); a niece, Dawn Thompson; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Jean was a 1965 graduate of Bloomington High School in Bloomington, IL, and married her husband, Jonathan on December 31, 1971. She was employed at State Farm Insurance Companies, formally volunteered at Grace Arbor in Lawrenceville, GA, Ryan's Place in Elkhart and Goshen Hospital, and Jean was also a Christian.

Cremation was afforded and there will be no services.

Memorial contributions may be given to Elkhart County Humane Society, 554687 Count Road 19, Bristol, IN, 46507.

Elkhart Cremation Services has been entrusted with her care.