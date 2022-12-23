Dec. 12, 1933 - Dec. 14, 2022

NORMAL — Jean Ann Protzman, of Normal, passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022, In Haines City, FL.

Jean was born December 12, 1933, in Bradford, IL, the daughter of Lester and Burniece (Wilson) Taylor. She married William Protzman on July 17, 1955, in Bloomington, IL.

Jean is survived by two children: Cathleen (Kevin) Kelly and John (Deb) Protzman; two grandsons and their wives; and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

All those who knew and loved Jean will remember her as an upbeat person, despite the many challenges she faced during her life. She loved her family and many friends above all and found fun in anything she did, especially if it involved travel in any form. Many will recall Jean and Bill riding on their mopeds all over town and beyond. She laughed easily and will be missed greatly.

A memorial service will be on January 4, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, Normal. Pastor Matt Horine will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 - 11:00 before the funeral service. A family graveside service will be at Park Hill Cemetery. Calvert & Metzler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation or to Calvary Baptist Church.

