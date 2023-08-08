Aug. 26, 1941 - Aug. 5, 2023

WAPELLA — JC Kessinger, a proud veteran of the USMC, passed away on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at his home in Wapella.

At JC's request, no services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington are assisting the family with arrangements.

JC was born in Kentucky, on August 26, 1941, to Stella and Odist Kessinger. JC grew up in Kentucky and Illinois. Following his military service, during the Korean War, JC worked various manufacturing jobs and managed motels. JC enjoyed gospel and country music, as well as game shows and westerns.

JC is survived by his sons: Jamey (Angie) Kessinger, Joseph (Christina) Kessinger, and Jayson (Monica) Kessinger; grandchildren: Justin (Jesse) Kessinger, Joshua (Kelsey) Kessinger, Jordan (Kaleb) Rhoads, Jacob Kessinger, Lucas Kessinger, Katelyn Kessinger, and Jonathan Kessinger; and seven great-grandchildren. JC is also survived by his siblings: JB (Jan) Kessinger, Mildred (Al) Ruhrup, Sue (Tom) Young, Charlotte (Steve) Tranbarger, Dewey (Sharon) Kessinger, and Doreen (Curt) Preston. JC was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Kessinger; his parents, and siblings: Edward Kessinger, Lois (Bob) McDonald, and Harlin Kessinger.

Online condolences and memories of JC may be left for his family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.