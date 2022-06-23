March 5, 1976 - March 9, 2022

Jaymes Buckley O'Neal had many places that he had called home, but most recently resided in Williamsburg, VA, tragically took his life as so many other veterans that suffer silently (and some not so silently) have done before him.

Jaymes, also known to some as "Jayme" and by most as "Jay" was born in Bloomington, IN, March 5, 1976 and died March 9, 2022. He left behind a beautiful family, wife Ayako Takada O'Neal, of 22-years; six amazing children, that he utterly adored: Oskar (22), Oliver (20), Mae (19), Jaymes (14), Cyrus (10) and Theophilius (5). He is also survived by his parents, Michael and Peggy O'Neal; and siblings; Meghan and Jon Rogozinski, Katie O'Neal, Patrick and Erin O'Neal; and their children: Joshua and Matilda Rogozinski, Sadie, Arya and Declan O'Neal.

Jay stepped up to proudly serve our country after September 11, 2001. He joined the U.S. Air Force and served for 10-years as a Crypto Language Analyst in the Persian languages.

Jay will be laid to rest at Springville Cemetery in LaPorte Co., IN, and buried with military honors, next to his cherished grandmother, Myra Joan Deckard.

There will be a Celebration of Life on July 9, 2022, 12:00 p.m., to be held at 3202 Suffolk Way, Bloomington, IL, 61704. All are welcome to celebrate Jay, his life and the legacy that he has left behind.