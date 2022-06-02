Sept. 9, 1977 - May 31, 2022

HEYWORTH — Jay C. Fitzgerald, 44, of Heyworth, IL, passed away at 9:46 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

Visitation will be on Friday, June 3, 2022, at the Heyworth Christian Church, 308 North Vine Street Heyworth, IL, from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. A private family service will be at a later date with Pastor Candi Evans officiating. A Celebration of Life will also be planned at a later date. Burial will be at Funks Grove Cemetery, Rural Shirley, IL.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to Heyworth FFA and McLean County 4-H. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Heyworth, IL, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Jay was born on September 9, 1977, a son of Charles and June Dubbelde Fitzgerald, Jr. Jay married Gloria Wegner on August 9, 2003 in Eureka, IL, she survives in Heyworth, IL.

Surviving are three children: son, Owen Fitzgerald; daughter, Anna Fitzgerald; and son Noah Fitzgerald, all of Heyworth, IL. Also surviving are his two brothers: Blake (Heather) Fitzgerald, Heyworth, IL, and Marc (Stacy) Fitzgerald, Heyworth, IL; along with both of his parents; and his nieces and nephews: Alison, Colin, Eden, and Dru Fitzgerald, all of Heyworth, IL; and many friends and extended family members.

Jay graduated from Normal West and Illinois Central College. He was employed at Illinois State University as a grounds worker and a union steward. He owned 3 Saplings Tree and Lawncare and was a partner in Fitzgerald Family Farms. Jay was a baptized member of Trinity Lutheran Church.

Jay was genuine in every role he had in this life. He was a kind and loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and nephew. He was a friend to many and never knew a stranger.

His commitment to his community showed in the amount of time he spent helping others, whether it be trimming a tree, tending to a yard, or helping with recycling.

Jay was a farmhand at a young age and learned how to drive a tractor at the age of 10. He was also active in 4-H and that continued into his adult years. Jay transported the family livestock to the McLean County 4-H Fair so that others could experience showing animals. In these various ways, he became a mentor to many children.

Farming was always a passion and he loved raising hogs, cattle, goats, and chickens. He enjoyed spring planting and fall harvest as well as baling and stacking hay, working the farm ground, and especially mowing.

Jay's pride in his family was beyond measure. His children will miss his stories and conversations. He always left them with a smile and a big, ferocious hug. His commitment to family and community will carry on through his sons Owen and Noah, and daughter Anna.

Jay had countless lifelong friends, and we thank them all for their support.

Jay will be missed tremendously, but his love and generosity for others will continue as he chose to be an organ donor.

